Nike have showcased Poland's new FIFA 2022 World Cup kits this week / Nike

Nike Unveil Poland 2022 FIFA World Cup Kits

WARSAW, Poland. September 15 (PSN) – Poland’s FIFA 2022 World Cup kit for Qatar was officially unveiled during Nike’s worldwide launch this week.

The American kitmaker released a series of jerseys for the upcoming tournament on Thursday, showcasing every nation being backed by Nike in the event – including of course Poland.

Each of the new jerseys are made with Nike’s Dri-FIT ADV technology, which is engineered pixel by pixel to provide precise reinforcement and venting for distraction-free play.

Poland’s 2022 home kit introduces a clean design in white with red logos and featuring a subtle graphic on the shoulders and sleeves. This intricate sleeve graphic depicts a white eagle’s feathers, paying homage to the symbol of Polish sovereignty and unity.

Meanwhile, the predominantly red away jersey has a white collar and sleeve cuffs, both featuring a red line through the centre.

POLAND 2022 NIKE KITS 🇵🇱 Nike on Thursday unveiled the new Poland kits that the Bialo-czerwoni will play in at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The jerseys are available to buy through Nike’s online shop or R-Gol (Poland’s football retailer). What do you think of them❓ 👀#PZPN pic.twitter.com/ixmlqQP5Ek — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) September 16, 2022

“The Polish national team jersey is one of the symbols that unite the whole country. It should express the dreams of each fan. Already on the day of the official presentation of the new jersey, it can be stated that it is gaining the title of ‘historical’ due to the groundbreaking event, which is the World Cup, played for the first time in history at the turn of November and December. I would like the new jersey to remain in the memory of fans long after the World Cup, also being a collector’s item. This would mean that our team was successful in Qatar. And this is my private dream related to this beautiful jersey.” said Cezary Kulesza, President of the Polish Football Association (PZPN).

From today, every fan of the Bialo-czerwoni can buy the new national team jerseys in the Official Store of the Polish National Team, both online at Sklep.LaczyNasPilka.pl (R-Gol) or through Nike’s online store.

Fans will be able to see the jerseys in action very soon, as Poland will don the new kits in their upcoming UEFA Nations League matches this month.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol