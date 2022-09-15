Lech scored four goals on Thursday to secure victory over FK Austria / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Smash FK Austria in Poznan

POZNAN, Poland. September 15 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – FK Austria 4:1

Lech won big at home, smashing FK Austria Vienna 4:1 at the Bulgarska.

Mikael Ishak opened the scoring in the 27th minute, finishing up a one-on-one goal scoring opportunity to give the Kolejorz the lead. However, it didn’t last long as only minutes later Matthias Braunoder was able to equalize after taking advantage of a deflection in Lech’s penalty box.

Even before the break, the Austrian side could had extended their scoreline after being awarded a penalty kick, but Manfred Fischer’s shot was saved by Lech’s goalkeeper Filip Bednarek on the spot.

In the second half, Lech continued to build on that momentum as they pushed for the win. They were able to successfully secure this by a goal from Michal Skoras and then a brace by Kristoffer Velde to cement their three points.

By winning this match, the Poznan outfit also created history by being the first Polish club to earn points in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage. The Kolejorz now sit in second place in Group C under leaders Villarreal CF.

Lech’s next game will be in October 6 at home with Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC.

_________________________________

Lech Poznań – FK Austria Vienna 4:1

Goals: Ishak 27′, Skóraś 64′, Velde 76′, 90′ – Braunöder 29′

Yellow carded: Pedro Rebocho, Szymczak, Douglas, Bednarek – Gruber, Lucas Galvão, Braunöder

Referee: Peter Kjærsgaard-Andersen (Dania)

Attendance: 20 102

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho (46, 3. Barry Douglas) – 21. Michał Skóraś, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (58, 22. Radosław Murawski), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (70, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 17. Filip Szymczak (59, 23. Kristoffer Velde) – 9. Mikael Ishak (86, 25. Filip Dagerstål)

Austria: 1. Christian Früchtl – 26. Reinhold Ranftl, 20. Lukas Mühl, 3. Lucas Galvão, 66. Marvin Martins (77, 47. Dario Kreiker) – 17. Andreas Gruber (77, 25. Haris Tabaković), 23. Matthias Braunöder, 8. James Holland (71, 39. Georg Teigl), 30. Manfred Fischer, 77. Aleksandar Jukic (61, 9. Muharem Huskovic) – 36. Dominik Fitz (71, 7. Can Keles)

