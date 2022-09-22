Piotr Zielinski fights for the ball with Memphis Depay / AP

UNL: Dutch Deliver School of Hard Knocks in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland. September 22 (PSN) – The Poland national team received a hard lesson from the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League action on Thursday evening.

Final score: Poland – Netherlands 0:2



The Polish team conceded twice, losing to the Oranje and as a result recording their fifth defeat at Stadion Narodowy.

From the first fragments of the match it was clear which the better team was. Louis Van Gaal’s men dominated the pitch in terms of holding the ball and football maturity. In addition, they took advantage of the fact that the Poles played very timidly, in turn allowing them plenty of time on the ball. The result was a quick goal by Oranje by Cody Gakpo in the 14th minute.

In the second half, things only slightly improved for the Bialo-czerwoni. Arkadiusz Milik appeared on the pitch after replacing Karol Linetty and saw Poland get their first real goal scoring chance.

The Juventus forward in the 53rd minute could had made the stands in Warsaw explode with joy with an equalizing goal after receiving a cross from Przemyslaw Frankowski in front of the Dutch net. However, Milik missed and sent the ball flying over the cross bar.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team afterwards found out that not using their chances would come back to bite them, as the Dutch extended their lead in the 60th with goal by Steven Bergwijn, who beat Wojciech Szczesny in a one-on-one.

“We expected such a match, as in Rotterdam we also chased after the ball a lot. But we scored two goals there. We had a good goal opportunity here too. In an almost identical match, the Dutch scored the goals today, we did not.” said Poland selekcjoner Michniewicz after the match.

With the loss, the Netherlands march on as group leaders while Poland will need to avoid losing to Wales on Sunday in order to avoid relegation from Division A.

__________________________

Poland – Netherlands 0:2 (0:1)

Goals: Gakpo 14′, Bergwijn 60′

Yellow carded: Szczęsny – Aké, Gakpo, Janssen, Weghorst

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (Spain)

Attendance: 56 673

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 5. Jan Bednarek, 15. Kamil Glik, 3. Jakub Kiwior – 17. Przemysław Frankowski (79, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 8. Karol Linetty (46, 7. Arkadiusz Milik), 20. Piotr Zieliński (86, 13. Mateusz Łęgowski), 19. Sebastian Szymański (70, 14. Mateusz Klich), 21. Nicola Zalewski (79, 4. Michał Skóraś) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

Netherlands: 1. Remko Pasveer – 2. Jurriën Timber, 4. Virgil van Dijk, 5. Nathan Aké – 22. Denzel Dumfries, 20. Teun Koopmeiners (6, 11. Steven Berghuis; 75, 18. Kenneth Taylor), 21. Frenkie de Jong (46, 15. Marten de Roon), 8. Cody Gakpo, 17. Daley Blind – 7. Steven Bergwijn (75, 19. Wout Weghorst), 10. Memphis Depay (52, 9. Vincent Janssen)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol