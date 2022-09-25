Lewandowski, Zalewski and Kiwior celebrate with Swiderski after scoring the lone goal of the game / Getty

UNL: Swiderski Strikes Puts an End to Wales’ Relegation Fight

CARDIFF, Wales. September 25 (PSN) – The Polish national team rebounded with an important victory in Cardiff on Sunday to beat Wales and avoid relegation from the UEFA Nations League A.

Karol Swiderski struck the only goal of the game in the second-half as the visitors clinched all three points to leave Wales at the bottom of the group with just one point from six matches – with the British side set to return to League B for the next edition of the competition.

Unlike Thursday’s match, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team this time carried a threat on the counter attack.

Poland had the first effort on target in the 25th minute as Piotr Zielinski picked out Robert Lewandowski from a free-kick, although the Barcelona star’s header was straight at Wales goalkeeper Hennessey.

Wales responded with a golden opening just moments before the break as Brennan Johnson took the ball under his control before firing at goal, only to see his strike hit James and trickle wide to ensure the score remained goalless at the end of the first half.

After the break, the Bialo-czerwoni struck gold in the 58th minute as Swiderski played a slick one-two with Lewandowski before drilling beyond Hennessey. It sent the travelling Polish supporters into raptures, and, as the pyrotechnic smoke from the away end filled the night sky.

Strong defending and goalkeeping from Szczesny in goal for Poland was enough to hold down the result, keeping the Poles in the top division while bidding the Welsh farewell to League B.

In addition, this result, combined with France’s defeats against Denmark and Austria against Croatia, means that Poland will be in the first pot for the 2024 UEFA EURO qualifying draw.

Wales – Poland 0:1 (0:0)

Goal: Świderski 57′

Yellow carded: Norrington-Davies, Williams, Johnson, Moore – Krychowiak, Bereszyński, Glik

Referee: Andris Treimanis (Latvia)

Attendance: 31 520

Wales: 1. Wayne Hennessey – 14. Connor Roberts (85, 22. Sorba Thomas), 4. Ben Cabango, 6. Joe Rodon, 17. Rhys Norrington-Davies (58, 13. Kieffer Moore) – 9. Brennan Johnson, 16. Joe Morrell, 7. Dylan Levitt (72, 5. Rubin Colwill), 11. Gareth Bale, 3. Neco Williams – 20. Daniel James

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 5. Jan Bednarek, 15. Kamil Glik, 3. Jakub Kiwior – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński (90, 2. Robert Gumny), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 13. Szymon Żurkowski (83, 19. Sebastian Szymański), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 16. Karol Świderski (65, 23. Krzysztof Piątek), 21. Nicola Zalewski – 9. Robert Lewandowski

