UECL: Lech’s Lack of Firepower Ends in Draw

POZNAN, Poland. October 6 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the fourth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC 0:0

Both Lech supporters and the players alike hoped the final score in their clash against Hapoel would be better. Despite neither of the sides managing to score a goal at Bułgarska Street, Lech still has a shot at advancing into the next stage of the competition.

Following a goalless draw in the league clash with Legia Warsaw came another tie without goals, this time the same happened in Europe with Hapoel. There were plenty of similarities between the two matches – Lech visibly dominated on the pitch, and stayed in possession of the ball for a majority of the time, but failed to convert their control into goal-scoring opportunities.

The first half was rather exhilarating, without many interesting events taking place inside Hapoel’s box. In addition, Barry Douglas suffered what looks like a serious injury. Fortunately, Pedro Rebocho who came in for Scott lived up to the task.

Unfortunately, Lech’s offensive line didn’t perform that well. John van den Brom’s players lacked precision, sufficient pace, and efficiency in their few scoring attempts. Filip Marchwinski and Filip Dagerstal both had good chances to change the score but the first one’s header was impressively stopped by Hapoel’s keeper, and the latter’s shot from up close was off target.

Halfway into the group stage, Lech is currently placed second in Group C, behind the yet-unbeaten Villarreal. Lech’s upcoming two matches, against Beer Sheva in Hapoel and in Vienna against Austria will be crucial if Lech is to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

Lech Poznań – Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC 0:0

Yellow carded: Velde, Karlström – Hatuel, Glazer

Referee: Tamás Bognár (Hungary)

Attendance: 17 283

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 3. Barry Douglas (32, 5. Pedro Rebocho) – 21. Michał Skóraś (82, 90. Artur Sobiech), 22. Radosław Murawski (61, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 6. Jesper Karlström, 11. Filip Marchwiński (61, 24. João Amaral), 23. Kristoffer Velde (61, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili) – 9. Mikael Ishak

Hapoel: 55. Omri Glazer – 11. Sagiv Yehezkel (73, 13. Eugene Ansah), 5. Eyad Abu Abaid (46, 30. Or Dadia), 4. Miguel Vítor, 18. Eitan Tibi, 22. Hélder Lopes – 15. Tomer Yosefi (46, 10. Dor Micha), 35. Mariano Bareiro, 19. Shay Elias – 17. Tomer Hemed (64, 21. Astrit Selmani), 77. Rotem Hatuel (85, 20. Eden Shamir)

