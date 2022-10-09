Poland have been drawn into Group E for UEFA EURO 2024 qualification / PZPN

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying: Poland Drawn into Group E

FRANKFURT, Germany. October 9 (PSN) – The qualifying draw for UEFA EURO 2024, which will be played in Germany, was held in Frankfurt this weekend.

The Polish national team learned who their qualifying opponents will be, having been drawn into Group E where they will face the Czech Republic, Albania, the Faroe Islands and Moldova.

53 teams will play in the qualifying rounds, which have been drawn into ten groups – seven with five teams (AG) and three with six teams (HJ).

Germany, the host of the tournament, is exempt from participating in the qualifying rounds. The two best teams from each group will advance to the final tournament, while the other three finalists will be selected for the play-offs via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, as per the regulations.

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

“We definitely could had landed in a more difficult group, but what we got is attractive. The teams are within our reach and we know two will advance. I think that Poland will definitely be among the lucky ones.” said Poland selekcjoner, Czeslaw Michniewicz on the draw results.

“The Czechs? They played the Swedes in the World Cup play-offs and in that match they only lost in extra time. The Czech Republic is a very strong national team, but there are also others, such as the ever-dangerous Faroe Islands.”

Qualifying will start late next March.

