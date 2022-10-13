Filip Szymczak scored the game equalizer for Lech / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Pick Up Only a Point in Israel

BEERSHEBA, Israel. October 13 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Final score: Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC – Lech Poznan 0:0

Lech Poznan leave Israel with a point in hand after another draw with Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC.

The hosts took an early lead thanks to a penalty converted by Tomer Hemed, with Lech having to equalize the score just before the half-time break thanks to a goal from Filip Szymczak.

Despite taking their second draw in a row, the Kolejorz still continue to hold their second place in Group C in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

Their next game will be played away on October 27 against FK Austria Vienna.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC – Lech Poznań 1:1

Goals: Hemed 9′ (Pk) – Szymczak 44′

Yellow carded: Elias – Karlström, Marchwiński

Referee: Ruddy Buquet (France)

Hapoel: 55. Omri Glazer – 5. Eyad Abu Abaid (81, 21. Astrit Selmani), 4. Miguel Vítor, 18. Eitan Tibi, 22. Hélder Lopes – 93. Magomied-Szapi Sulejmanow (72, 11. Sagiv Yehezkel), 35. Mariano Bareiro (81, 20. Eden Shamir), 19. Shay Elias, 10. Dor Micha, 77. Rotem Hatuel (59, 13. Eugene Ansah) – 17. Tomer Hemed (72, 9. Itay Shechter)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili (57, 23. Kristoffer Velde), 6. Jesper Karlström, 22. Radosław Murawski (85, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 17. Filip Szymczak (68, 24. João Amaral), 21. Michał Skóraś (85, 11. Filip Marchwiński) – 9. Mikael Ishak

