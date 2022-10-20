47 players will make up Poland's preliminary squad for the World Cup / PZPN

WC: Poland Provisional World Cup Squad Announced

WARSAW, Poland. October 20 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz on Monday announced the list of players called up for the Polish national team provisional team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ultimately, the Poland selekcjoner called up a total of 47 players. Out of those names, Michniewicz will take only 26 players to Qatar.

“It was easy to select 47 names, but a difficult decision is ahead of me. Direct contact will be very important. I plan to contact every player on the list and tell them to try and give it their all.” said Czeslaw Michniewicz in a press conference.

“Anyone whose interested in the Poland national team knows perfectly well who can feel confident about landing a spot on the final World Cup team, but at the same time we all know this is a sport – a lot can change and happen in three weeks.”

The final tournament squad will be revealed on November 10.

Poland provisional roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio), Kamil Grabara (FC København), Radosław Majecki (Cercle Brugge KSV), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Bochniewicz (SC Heerenveen), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Michał Helik (Huddersfield Town AFC), Artur Jędrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kiev), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia Calcio), Maik Nawrocki (Legia Warsaw), Tymoteusz Puchacz (FC Union Berlin), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia Calcio), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 63)

Midfilders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City FC), Patryk Dziczek (Piast Gliwice), Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jacek Góralski (VfL Bochum), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Kamil Jóźwiak (Charlotte FC), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg), Michał Karbownik (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Kacper Kozłowski (SBV Vitesse), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab FC), Patryk Kun (Raków Częstochowa), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Mateusz Łęgowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Michał Szeleś (Lech Poznań), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (ACF Fiorentina)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (RC Lens), Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC), Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

