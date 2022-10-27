Lech will now need to wait until next week to see if they are able to qualify from their group / lechpoznan.pl

UECL: FK Austria Punish Lech in Vienna

VIENNA, Austria. October 27 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Final score: FK Austria Vienna – Lech Poznan 1:1

Lech could had already sealed promotion for themselves from the group in Vienna, but once again a lack of capitalizing on their chances in front of the net has cost them again.

Despite taking the lead after a goal by Mikael Ishak in the 48th minute, the Kolejorz were unable to keep a clean sheet and a defensive mistake by Pedro Rebocho in the 69th resulted in a draw with FK Austria Vienna.

“Unfortunately, we could only get a draw here. This is disappointing for us.” said Lech coach John van den Brom in the post-game presser.

The final fight for second place in the group will take place in a week’s time.

Lech’s rival for promotion will be the Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC, who will take on FK Austria. Meanwhile, the Poles will face group leaders Villarreal CF in Poznan.

________________________________

FK Austria Vienna – Lech Poznań 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Keles 69′ – Ishak 48′

Yellow carded: Lucas Galvão – Pedro Rebocho, Murawski, Milić, Ishak, Karlström

Referee: Darren England (England)

Attendance: 12 211

Austria: 1. Christian Früchtl – 26. Reinhold Ranftl, 3. Lucas Galvão, 40. Matteo Meisl, 66. Marvin Martins – 7. Can Keles (89, 47. Dario Kreiker), 23. Matthias Braunöder (72, 25. Haris Tabaković), 30. Manfred Fischer, 36. Dominik Fitz, 11. Manuel Polster (72, 44. Ibrahima Dramé) – 39. Georg Teigl (60, 8. James Holland)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 17. Filip Szymczak (74, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (88, 24. João Amaral), 6. Jesper Karlström, 22. Radosław Murawski, 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (88, 90. Artur Sobiech)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol