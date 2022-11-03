Lech will now progress to the next stage after securing second place in their group / lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Advance After Beatdown of Villarreal

POZNAN, Poland. November 3 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the sixth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – Villarreal CF 3:0

Lech needed a victory to guarantee themselves promotion out of their group, as anything less than a win would had seen Hapoel Be’er Sheva FC take their place instead.

The beginning of the match belonged to the visiting side from Spain, who took control and threatened Lech’s goal several times, being twice very close to taking the lead. Lech then responded with two counters.

John van den Brom’s team afterwards managed to take the coveted lead in the 27th minute, with Kristoffer Velde entering the goalscorers list once finding the ball in the penalty box.

The second half could not have started better for Lech, who increased the scoreline quickly to 2:0 after a great attack led by Mikael Ishak and Velde that saw Michal Skoras put the ball in the net.

Skoras would later bag himself a brace, scoring his second goal in a similar fashion inside the box and sealing the win for the Polish outfit.

With the three points staying in Poznan, this meant that Lech were able to secure second place in the group and advance to the next phase.

Lech will next play in the knockout round playoffs against one of the third place teams from the UEFA Europa League group stage.

________________________________

Lech Poznań – Villarreal CF 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Velde 27′, Skóraś 51′, 77′

Yellow carded: Trigueros

Referee: Nathan Verboomen (Belgium)

Attendance: 30 117

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 23. Kristoffer Velde (74, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (90, 18. Bartosz Salamon), 22. Radosław Murawski, 11. Filip Marchwiński (73, 17. Filip Szymczak), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (88, 25. Filip Dagerstål)

Villarreal: 1. Pepe Reina – 37. Adrián de la Fuente (77, 2. Kiko Femenía), 23. Aïssa Mandi, 5. Jorge Cuenca, 12. Johan Mojica (68, 18. Alberto Moreno) – 21. Yeremy Pino, 19. Francis Coquelin (77, 6. Étienne Capoue), 20. Manu Morlanes (77, 10. Dani Parejo), 14. Manu Trigueros, 22. José Luis Morales (68, 9. Arnaut Danjuma) – 15. Nicolas Jackson

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol