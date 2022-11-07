The draw for the knockout playoffs took place on Monday in Nyon / Getty

UECL: Lech to Play Bodo/Glimt

NYON, Switzerland. November 7 (PSN) – Lech Poznan have learned who they will play in the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The draw for the knockout round playoffs took place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland and it has been determined that the Poles will face Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt.

Bodo/Glimt are the reigning Norwegian champions. In the previous season, they played with the spring-fall system and gathered 63 points in 30 games (18 wins, nine draws and three defeats). In the current season, having played 29 games, they have 57 points (17 wins, six draws and six defeats) and sit second in the table.

The Kolejorz will play their first game away on February 16. They’ll return back for the home leg in Poznan on the 23rd.

Bodo/Glimt took third place in the UEFA Europa League group stage after facing off with PSV Eindhoven (1:1, 1:2), FC Zurich (2:1, 1:2) and Arsenal FC (0:3, 0:1).

