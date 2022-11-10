Poland's final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been announced / PZPN

WC: Poland World Cup Squad Announced

WARSAW, Poland. November 10 (PSN) – The coach of the Polish national team, Czeslaw Michniewicz, on Thursday announced the final team of the Polish national team going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The final roster is made up of 26 players.

“Playing is simply not enough. Some can play plenty, but that’s not all that I take into account. For me it matters most on how the player will fit into my team. I don’t need to explain my reasoning to anyone.” said Czeslaw Michniewicz at the press announcement in Warsaw.

“In the end, we decided on taking only three goalkeepers, so I decided against from calling up Kamil Grabara. I’ll talk to him again about my decision, but he’s a young player and I think he has a few more World Cups ahead of him.”

“I believe that players that we decided on I think will give us the most quality. Unfortunately, some didn’t make the list as there wasn’t enough room for them. But I’m confident that the choices I made will compliment all the departments of our team in Qatar.” he added

In preparation for the World Cup, the Bialo-czerwoni will face Chile in a friendly match on November 16 in Warsaw.

“This will be an important friendly. Especially since Jan Bednarek and Kamil Glik are players whose form I can’t accurately assess at this time. So it will be important that they play against Chile. It’ll be difficult to even call this match a test, because not everyone has to be ready.”

At the World Cup in Qatar, Poland will first take on Mexico (November 22, Doha), then Saudi Arabia (November 26, Ar-Rajjan) and afterwards finishing the group stage off with a match against Argentina (November 30, Doha).

______________________________

Poland final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jędrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia Calcio), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 63), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City FC), Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab FC), Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (ACF Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC), Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol