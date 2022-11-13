WC: Grabara Added to Poland Squad to Replace Injured Dragowski

WARSAW, Poland. November 13 (PSN) – Kamil Grabara has been announced as the newest addition to the Poland’s tournament roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He’ll be replacing Bartlomiej Dragowski’s spot on the team.



Dragowski will miss the World Cup after seriously injuring his right ankle while playing for Spezia Calcio in their final Serie A match on Sunday against Hellas Verona FC.

BREAKING: DRAGO OUT OF WC 🩻 Bartłomiej Drągowski is no longer going to the World Cup due to injury‼️ The Spezia Calcio goalkeeper broke his leg during a collision in a match with Hellas Verona FC. Kamil Grabara will now take his spot on Poland’s squad in Qatar.#WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/blu1VSppzJ — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) November 13, 2022

Spezia coach Luca Gotti said the full extent of the injury was not known as Dragowski was still undergoing tests but that the 25-year-old goalkeeper was definitely out of the tournament in Qatar.

‘Drago’ was one of three keepers selected for the Poland squad along with fellow Serie A players Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Skorupski. He will be replaced by FC Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara, who was originally cut after not making the final squad.

“If I’m not on the call-up list, then it must mean that I’m not good enough. No one is guaranteed a spot at the World Cup. Maybe I just don’t have enough skills to go.” Grabara told TipsBladetDK after originally learning his name was not on the tournament roster.

“I got injured at the last training camp, but since I came back I’ve done everything that I could. I’ve won the number one spot in Copenhagen and I have been doing well. I can’t do any more, and if that’s not enough, then it is what it is.”

“I’ll always support Poland. But there’s also another team that plays in white and red colors and I’ll certainly support them too. In fact, I think one of these teams has a slightly better chance at winning the World Cup than the other.” he added.

Poland, who were drawn in Group C, open their World Cup campaign against Mexico on November 22 before matches against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

