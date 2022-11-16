Men's National Team

Piatek Late Game Winner Sees Poland Win over Chile

Krzysztof Piatek celebrating his game winning goal / Agencja Wyborcza
Piatek Late Game Winner Sees Poland Win over Chile

WARSAW, Poland. November 16 (Reuters) – A late goal by substitute Krzysztof Piatek secured Poland a 1:0 win over Chile in Warsaw on Wednesday as regular starters were rested for the last game before the squad travels to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Final score: Poland – Chile 1:0

Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saved a header by young defender Jakub Kiwior following a corner but substitute Piatek followed up with a timely tap-in from close range which bounced in off the post in the 85th minute.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz opted to leave out some of his stalwarts, including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, playmaker Piotr Zielinski and striker Robert Lewandowski, with Arkadiusz Milik and Karol Swiderski starting up front.

The Bialo-czerwoni kick off their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Mexico, followed by Group C games against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

_______________________

Poland – Chile 1:0 (0:0)
Goal: Piątek 85′

Yellow carded: Bednarek, Piątek – Soto, Núñez, Medel
Referee: Harm Osmers (Germany)

Poland: 12. Łukasz Skorupski – 5. Jan Bednarek (79, 4. Mateusz Wieteska), 15. Kamil Glik (46, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 14. Jakub Kiwior – 25. Robert Gumny, 17. Szymon Żurkowski, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (67, 8. Damian Szymański), 19. Sebastian Szymański, 24. Przemysław Frankowski (67, 11. Kamil Grosicki) – 16. Karol Świderski (59, 13. Jakub Kamiński), 7. Arkadiusz Milik (59, 23. Krzysztof Piątek)

Chile: 1. Claudio Bravo – 2. Guillermo Soto (89, 19. Juan Delgado), 15. Francisco Sierralta (89, 18. Diego Rubio), 3. Guillermo Maripán, 4. Gabriel Suazo – 10. Marcelino Núñez, 14. Víctor Méndez (76, 20. Michael Fuentes), 17. Gary Medel, 8. Arturo Vidal – 21. Diego Valencia (76, 24. Darío Osorio), 7. Alexis Sánchez

Men's National Team

