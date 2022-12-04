France defeated Poland on Sunday to move on to the quarter-finals / USA Today Sports

WC: France Eliminate Poland to Reach Quarter-finals

DOHA, Qatar. December 4 (Reuters) – France beat Poland 3:1 in a record-smashing 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.

Final score: France – Poland 3:1

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

The Bialo-czerwoni had a brilliant chance beforehand to take the lead themselves in the 37th minute after a cross into the box from Bartosz Bereszynski, but it saw Piotr Zielinski lack composure in front of goal and shoot directly at Hugo Lloris.

Holders France afterwards continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde’s cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday

_____________________________

France – Poland 3:1 (1:0)

Goals: Giroud 44′, Mbappé 74′, 90′ – Lewandowski 90′ (Pk)

Yellow carded: Tchouaméni – Bereszyński, Cash

Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)

Attendance: 40 989

France: 1. Hugo Lloris – 5. Jules Koundé (90, 3. Axel Disasi), 4. Raphaël Varane, 18. Dayot Upamecano, 22. Theo Hernández – 11. Ousmane Dembélé (76, 20. Kingsley Coman), 8. Aurélien Tchouaméni (66, 13. Youssouf Fofana), 14. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Antoine Griezmann, 10. Kylian Mbappé – 9. Olivier Giroud (76, 26. Marcus Thuram)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 2. Matty Cash, 15. Kamil Glik, 14. Jakub Kiwior (87, 5. Jan Bednarek), 18. Bartosz Bereszyński – 13. Jakub Kamiński (71, 21. Nicola Zalewski), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (71, 6. Krystian Bielik), 19. Sebastian Szymański (64, 7. Arkadiusz Milik), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 24. Przemysław Frankowski (87, 11. Kamil Grosicki) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

