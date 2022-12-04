Men's National Team

WC: France Eliminate Poland to Reach Quarter-finals

France defeated Poland on Sunday to move on to the quarter-finals / USA Today Sports
WC: France Eliminate Poland to Reach Quarter-finals

DOHA, Qatar. December 4 (Reuters) – France beat Poland 3:1 in a record-smashing 2022 FIFA World Cup last-16 clash on Sunday that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double.

Final score: France – Poland 3:1

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

The Bialo-czerwoni had a brilliant chance beforehand to take the lead themselves in the 37th minute after a cross into the box from Bartosz Bereszynski, but it saw Piotr Zielinski lack composure in front of goal and shoot directly at Hugo Lloris.

Holders France afterwards continued to press after the break, with Giroud almost netting a second when he flicked Jules Kounde’s cross just past the near post. But Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner.

Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five.

Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

France will next face the winners of the England versus Senegal game, being played later on Sunday

_____________________________

France – Poland 3:1 (1:0)
Goals: Giroud 44′, Mbappé 74′, 90′ – Lewandowski 90′ (Pk)

Yellow carded: Tchouaméni – Bereszyński, Cash
Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (Venezuela)
Attendance: 40 989

France: 1. Hugo Lloris – 5. Jules Koundé (90, 3. Axel Disasi), 4. Raphaël Varane, 18. Dayot Upamecano, 22. Theo Hernández – 11. Ousmane Dembélé (76, 20. Kingsley Coman), 8. Aurélien Tchouaméni (66, 13. Youssouf Fofana), 14. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Antoine Griezmann, 10. Kylian Mbappé – 9. Olivier Giroud (76, 26. Marcus Thuram)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 2. Matty Cash, 15. Kamil Glik, 14. Jakub Kiwior (87, 5. Jan Bednarek), 18. Bartosz Bereszyński – 13. Jakub Kamiński (71, 21. Nicola Zalewski), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (71, 6. Krystian Bielik), 19. Sebastian Szymański (64, 7. Arkadiusz Milik), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 24. Przemysław Frankowski (87, 11. Kamil Grosicki) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

WC: Polish World Cup Dream Over After Sunday Elimination

ReutersDecember 4, 2022
Read More

WC: Michniewicz Believes in Polish Victory Over France

ReutersDecember 3, 2022
Read More

WC: Szczesny ‘Shows Off’ Penalty-Saving Skills to Deny Messi

PSN StaffDecember 1, 2022
Read More

WC: Poland Advance Despite Outclassed Loss with Argentina

ReutersNovember 30, 2022
Read More

WC: Michniewicz: Poland – Argentina Not a Lewandowski v Messi Clash

ReutersNovember 29, 2022
Read More

WC: Lewandowski Goal Sends Poland to Top of Group C

ReutersNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Bialo-czerwoni Ready for Saudi Test

ReutersNovember 24, 2022
Read More

WC: Ochoa’s Save headlines Mexico-Poland Scoreless Draw

ReutersNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Piatek Late Game Winner Sees Poland Win over Chile

ReutersNovember 16, 2022
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!