Arsenal Complete Kiwior Signing from Spezia

Jakub Kiwior is now an Arsenal FC player / Getty
LONDON, England. January 23 (AP) – Arsenal FC strengthened its defensive resources for its run at the Premier League title by signing Poland center back Jakub Kiwior from Italian team Spezia Calcio on Monday.

The Premier League leaders didn’t disclose the fee for Kiwior, however, British media reported he cost 21 million pounds ($26 million).


The 22-year-old Kiwior played for Poland at the World Cup last year and was at Arsenal’s stadium on Sunday to watch his new team beat Manchester United to regain its five-point lead.

Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021. He made 43 appearances for Spezia.

A left-sided central defender, it is expected that Kiwior will provide competition for Gabriel in that position.

“It’s great that Jakub is joining us. He’s a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him.”

Kiwior is Arsenal’s second January signing following the capture of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. He will bolster Arteta’s ranks as they look to end a 20-year wait to win the Premier League title on the back of an electric start.

Arsenal defeated Manchester United 3:2 on Sunday in a thriller decided by a last-gasp Eddie Nketiah winner, keeping them five points clear on top of the standings at the midway stage of the season.

