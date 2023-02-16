Lech will now have the home advantage going into the second leg against Bodo/Glimt / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Goalless Draw in Norway for Lech

BODO, Norway. February 16 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-off round on Thursday.

Final score:FK Bodo/Glimt – Lech Poznan 0:0

The Kolejorz drew goalless in their first match with the Norwegian champions, FK Bodo/Glimt, keeping their chances to progress past the Play-off round in good spirits.

While not the most pleasing for the eye, the important thing to take from this outing is that Lech will be able to return to Poland with a clean slate.

Lech, despite having a rather average game and being unimpressive on the attack – the same critique that can as well be had with home side Bodo/Glimt – will in turn be happy with their away game result. As back in Poland at the Bulgarska, the Poles will be the favourite and also play on natural grass, unlike the astro turf that made playing conditions difficult in Norway, thus affecting Lech’s style of play.

The second leg with with Bodo/Glimt will be played next week on February 23 in Poznan.

FK Bodø/Glimt – Lech Poznań 0:0

Yellow carded: Moumbagna – Murawski

Referee: Harald Lechner (Austria)

Attendance: 6925

Bodø/Glimt: 1. Julian Faye Lund – 5. Brice Wembangomo (79, 6. Isak Amundsen), 18. Brede Moe, 22. Marius Lode, 30. Adam Sørensen – 32. Joel Mugisha (70, 27. Sondre Sørli), 77. Patrick Berg, 16. Morten Konradsen, 8. Albert Grønbæk (86, 37. Ask Tjærandsen-Skau), 7. Amahl Pellegrino (71, 29. Nino Žugelj) – 28. Faris Moumbagna (70, 11. Runar Espejord)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 18. Bartosz Salamon, 16. Antonio Milić, 44. Alan Czerwiński – 17. Filip Szymczak (73, 23. Kristoffer Velde), 22. Radosław Murawski, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (46, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 6. Jesper Karlström (80, 25. Filip Dagerstål), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (89, 90. Artur Sobiech)

