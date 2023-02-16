UEFA

UECL: Goalless Draw in Norway for Lech

Lech will now have the home advantage going into the second leg against Bodo/Glimt / Lechpoznan.pl
UECL: Goalless Draw in Norway for Lech

BODO, Norway. February 16 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-off round on Thursday.

Final score:FK Bodo/Glimt – Lech Poznan 0:0

The Kolejorz drew goalless in their first match with the Norwegian champions, FK Bodo/Glimt, keeping their chances to progress past the Play-off round in good spirits.

While not the most pleasing for the eye, the important thing to take from this outing is that Lech will be able to return to Poland with a clean slate.

Lech, despite having a rather average game and being unimpressive on the attack – the same critique that can as well be had with home side Bodo/Glimt – will in turn be happy with their away game result. As back in Poland at the Bulgarska, the Poles will be the favourite and also play on natural grass, unlike the astro turf that made playing conditions difficult in Norway, thus affecting Lech’s style of play.

The second leg with with Bodo/Glimt will be played next week on February 23 in Poznan.

________________________________

FK Bodø/Glimt – Lech Poznań 0:0

Yellow carded: Moumbagna – Murawski
Referee: Harald Lechner (Austria)
Attendance: 6925

Bodø/Glimt: 1. Julian Faye Lund – 5. Brice Wembangomo (79, 6. Isak Amundsen), 18. Brede Moe, 22. Marius Lode, 30. Adam Sørensen – 32. Joel Mugisha (70, 27. Sondre Sørli), 77. Patrick Berg, 16. Morten Konradsen, 8. Albert Grønbæk (86, 37. Ask Tjærandsen-Skau), 7. Amahl Pellegrino (71, 29. Nino Žugelj) – 28. Faris Moumbagna (70, 11. Runar Espejord)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 18. Bartosz Salamon, 16. Antonio Milić, 44. Alan Czerwiński – 17. Filip Szymczak (73, 23. Kristoffer Velde), 22. Radosław Murawski, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (46, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 6. Jesper Karlström (80, 25. Filip Dagerstål), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (89, 90. Artur Sobiech)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

UEFA

Related Items

More in UEFA

UECL: Lech to Play Bodo/Glimt

PSN StaffNovember 7, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Advance After Beatdown of Villarreal

PSN StaffNovember 3, 2022
Read More

UECL: FK Austria Punish Lech in Vienna

PSN StaffOctober 27, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Pick Up Only a Point in Israel

PSN StaffOctober 13, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech’s Lack of Firepower Ends in Draw

PSN StaffOctober 6, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Smash FK Austria in Poznan

PSN StaffSeptember 15, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Lose to Villarreal in Last Minute Thriller

PSN StaffSeptember 8, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Advance to Group Stage, Rakow Eliminated from Europe

PSN StaffAugust 26, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech and Rakow Win at Home Before Final Stage

PSN StaffAugust 18, 2022
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!