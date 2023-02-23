After advancing from the group stage play-offs, Lech will now play Djurgardens IF in the Round of 16 / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Advance to Round of 16 After Defeating Bodo/Glimt

POZNAN, Poland. February 23 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Play-off round on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – FK Bodo/Glimt 1:0

February 23rd, 2023 has become a historic date for Lech. Last Thursday, the squad from Poznan won a European knockout stage two-leg clash for the first time in the club’s history and went through to the round of 8 of the Europa Conference League. Mikael Ishak’s goal helped beat FK Bodo/Glimt 1:0 at Bulgarska Street.

A 34-thousand crowd watched Lech make history on Thursday evening – an attendance that beat this season’s record in the European competition. This magnificent crowd loudly supported Lech’s players since the first minute and undoubtedly impacted the final score.

In the first half, John van den Brom’s squad seemed nervous, but in the second 45 minutes, they regained control of the game and started dominating on the pitch. Although a lot of people gathered at Bulgarska Street stopped breathing when Hugo Vetlessen sent the ball flying above the crossbar from a close range, a few minutes later the crowd rejoiced when Mikael Ishak received a perfect cross from Joel Pereira and beat FK Bodo/Glimt’s keeper with a quick, strong shot.

It was the only goal scored in the Thursday match, but it decided the final score and helped Lech make history. A lot of people spent the following night celebrating the historic achievement. On Friday morning, the round of 8 draw took place and John van den Brom’s squad learned about their next opponent – Djurgardens IF.

The first leg is scheduled for March 9th and will be played at Bulgarska Street. Meanwhile, the following week, the two teams will face each other at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

_________________________________

Lech Poznań – FK Bodø/Glimt 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Ishak 63′

Yellow carded: Joel Pereira – Berg, Žugelj

Referee: Nikola Dabanović (Montenegro)

Attendance: 34 017

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 18. Bartosz Salamon (46, 25. Filip Dagerstål), 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 50. Adriel Ba Loua (85, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 7. Afonso Sousa (90, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 6. Jesper Karlström, 17. Filip Szymczak (85, 90. Artur Sobiech), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (79, 11. Filip Marchwiński)

Bodø/Glimt: 1. Julian Faye Lund – 5. Brice Wembangomo, 18. Brede Moe, 22. Marius Lode (90, 88. Lars-Jørgen Salvesen), 30. Adam Sørensen – 32. Joel Mugisha (76, 29. Nino Žugelj), 10. Hugo Vetlesen, 77. Patrick Berg, 8. Albert Grønbæk, 7. Amahl Pellegrino – 28. Faris Moumbagna (69, 11. Runar Espejord)

