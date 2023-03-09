Michal Skoras was close to topping Lech's score with a third goal just before the final whistle / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Give Solid Showing at Home Against Djurgardens

POZNAN, Poland. March 9 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – Djurgardens IF 2:0

Lech started their Round of 16 campaign on a strong note, defeating Swedish visitors Djurgardens IF at home.

The Kolejorz dominated the first half, scoring two goals within the first thirty minutes of the game. The first goal came from Antonio Milic just before the break in the 39th minute, who received a cross from Joel Pereira inside the penalty box to header in the opening goal. The second goal came later in the match with a clean finish by Filip Marchwinski in the 82nd minute.

Djurgardens tried to mount a comeback in the second half but failed to convert their chances. Lech Poznan’s defense held strong, denying Djurgardens any clear opportunities to score.

Overall, it was a convincing win for Lech Poznan, who outplayed Djurgardens throughout the match. The return leg will be played on March 16 in Stockholm.

Lech Poznań – Djurgårdens IF 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Milić 39′, Marchwiński 82′

Yellow carded: Murawski, Ishak – Moros Gracia, Edvardsen

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Attendance: 40 222

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś, 22. Radosław Murawski, 6. Jesper Karlström, 7. Afonso Sousa (72, 50. Adriel Ba Loua), 17. Filip Szymczak (76, 11. Filip Marchwiński) – 9. Mikael Ishak

Djurgårdens: 35. Jacob Widell Zetterström – 2. Piotr Johansson, 17. Carlos Moros Gracia (77, 4. Jesper Löfgren), 3. Marcus Danielson, 19. Pierre Bengtsson – 10. Joel Asoro (83, 9. Haris Radetinac), 7. Magnus Eriksson, 14. Besard Šabović (69, 13. Hampus Finndell), 11. Oliver Berg, 23. Gustav Wikheim – 16. Victor Edvardsen (83, 18. Jacob Bergström)

