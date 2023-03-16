Lech have advanced to the quarter-finals after winning 3:0 in Sweden / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Advance to Quarter finals

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. March 16 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 on Thursday.

Final score: Djurgardens IF – Lech Poznan 0:3

Lech have successfully advanced to the next stage of the competition after winning 3:0 away in Stockholm with Djurgardens IF.

A goal by Filip Marchwinski in the second half was the game decider, putting Lech in the drivers seat of the match, allowing them to stay composed and control the match. With Marcus Danielson picking up a red card in the first half for Djurgardens, this made the hosts task of penetrating Lech’s defence even greater.

Two late goals from Nika Kwekweskiri and Michał Skóraś were the cherry on top, cementing Lech’s victory and passage to the quarter-finals.

John van den Brom’s Kolejorz will next play ACF Fiorentina for a spot in the semis.

The first leg will be played in Poznan on April 13, while the return leg will be played a week later (April 20) in Italy.

Djurgårdens IF – Lech Poznań 0:3 (0:0)

Goals: Marchwiński 77′, Kwekweskiri 90′, Skóraś 90′

Yellow carded: Radetinac, Andersson, Šabović – Karlström, Murawski, Afonso Sousa, Szymczak, Salamon, Sobiech

Red carded: Marcus Danielson (44)

Referee: Duje Strukan (Croatia)

Attendance: 25 115

Djurgårdens: 35. Jacob Widell Zetterström – 2. Piotr Johansson, 4. Jesper Löfgren, 3. Marcus Danielson, 8. Elias Andersson (82, 19. Pierre Bengtsson) – 9. Haris Radetinac, 6. Rasmus Schüller, 13. Hampus Finndell (82, 20. Isak Alemayehu), 7. Magnus Eriksson (66, 14. Besard Šabović), 23. Gustav Wikheim (81, 17. Carlos Moros Gracia) – 10. Joel Asoro (74, 18. Jacob Bergström)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 18. Bartosz Salamon, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś, 6. Jesper Karlström (73, 25. Filip Dagerstål), 22. Radosław Murawski (67, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 7. Afonso Sousa (67, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 17. Filip Szymczak (74, 50. Adriel Ba Loua) – 9. Mikael Ishak (80, 90. Artur Sobiech)

