Poland Call-ups for UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers in March

Fernando Santos has made his first official call-ups for the Poland national team on Friday / PZPN
WARSAW, Poland. March 17 (PSN) – Fernando Santos on Friday announced the list of players called-up for the UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying March fixtures.

Poland will first play against the Czech Republic (March 24 in Prague), then afterwards with Albania (March 27 in Warsaw).

The newest face in the call-up list for March is Ben Lederman from Rakow Czestochowa, who has been a promising and capable young player for the club. A regular for the U21 Poland team, Lederman will now have a chance to make his debut for the senior side. In addition, Michal Karbownik and Kamil Piatkowski make their long awaited returns to the national team.

However, the main headlines will instead be the lack of veterans Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Glik and Mateusz Klich, who did not receive a call-up to play.

This will be Poland’s first games in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers this season, as Bialo-czerwoni start their journey in trying to qualify for the final tournament hosted in Germany.
Poland roster for March UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier games:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (SSC Napoli), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Michał Karbownik (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal FC, Anglia), Kamil Piątkowski (KAA Gent)

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City FC), Kacper Kozłowski (SBV Vitesse), Ben Lederman (Raków Częstochowa), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg), Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana 1919), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

