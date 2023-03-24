Men's National Team

EUROQ: Czechs Down Poland Thanks to Quick-fire Goals

Poland had a miserable night being unable to find the formula to break down the Czechs defence / Getty
PRAGUE, Czech Republic. March 24 (Reuters) – Two goals within the first three minutes and a second-half Jan Kuchta strike helped the Czech Republic to cruise past Poland 3:1 in their opening UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier on Friday.

Final score: Czech Republic – Poland 3:1

The Czechs ruined the debut of Poland manager Fernando Santos by netting their first goal just 27 seconds after kickoff in the Group E encounter, with Ladislav Krejci out-jumping a Polish defender to head home Vladimir Coufal’s long throw in.

Two players making their senior team debut combined to double the lead, with Tomas Cvancara firing in David Jurasek’s cross from the left flank past Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The visitors controlled possession for large spells following their torrid start but the Czechs effectively wrapped up the win in the 64th minute when Jan Kuchta tapped in Alex Kral’s low cross. Damian Szymanski pulled a goal back for Poland in the 87th minute.

“I take responsibility. These were my choices, my decisions. As I said, the players tried, but we didn’t always behave properly. We need to improve a lot of things, we need to sort things out in our head. It’s always hard after defeats, but we have to analyze what went wrong,” Santos said in a post-match conference.

“We need to work on our mentality. It is very important. If we concede two goals, we have to get back in the game.”

The Bialo-czerwoni return home on Monday where they will host Albania.

________________

Czech Republic – Poland 3:1 (2:0)
Goals: Krejčí 1′, Čvančara 3′, Kuchta 64′ – Szymański 87′

Yellow card: Souček, Brabec
Referee: Anastássios Sidirópoulos (Greece)
Attendance: 19 045

Czech: 23. Jiří Pavlenka – 3. Tomáš Holeš, 4. Jakub Brabec, 8. Ladislav Krejčí – 5. Vladimír Coufal (71, 13. David Douděra), 21. Alex Král, 22. Tomáš Souček, 9. Adam Hložek (89, 17. Václav Černý), 15. David Jurásek (89, 6. Jaroslav Zelený) – 19. Tomáš Čvančara (65, 10. Mojmír Chytil), 11. Jan Kuchta (71, 7. Antonín Barák)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 2. Matty Cash (9, 17. Robert Gumny), 5. Jan Bednarek, 14. Jakub Kiwior, 16. Michał Karbownik (46, 18. Michał Skóraś) – 10. Sebastian Szymański (65, 21. Nicola Zalewski), 8. Karol Linetty (77, 4. Damian Szymański), 6. Krystian Bielik (46, 11. Karol Świderski), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 19. Przemysław Frankowski – 9. Robert Lewandowski

