Karol Swiderski was once again Poland's hero in a fixture against the Albanians / Getty

EUROQ: Swiderski Solo Goal Secures Win Over Albania

WARSAW, Poland March 27 (Reuters) – Karol Swiderski’s goal before the break secured a 1:0 win over Albania see earn Fernando Santos’ Poland their first Group E points of the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

Final score: Poland – Albania 1:0

The Bialo-czerwoni, who suffered a 3:1 defeat by Czech Republic in their opening game on Friday, sealed the victory in the 41st minute through Swiderski who curled a low shot into the net on the rebound after Jakub Kaminski hit the post following a free kick.

Robert Lewandowski, well marked by the Albania defence, had a chance to double the lead in the 63rd when he broke free and fired from close range but his shot was cleared off the line.

The Poland striker had another opportunity in the 84th but his strike flew narrowly over the bar from distance.

Albania winger Myrto Uzuni sent chills down the spine of the home crowd when he came close to levelling two minutes from time, firing a shot just wide of the left post.

“In our minds there is only qualifying, so this victory today was our task to complete and luckily we did it because we took a step forward,” Swiderski told Polish broadcaster TVP Sport.

“In the first half we played some nice football (and) in the second half there were also nice moments. It’s a pity that towards the end it got nervous, but fortunately we won.”

In the other Group E match, Czech Republic drew 0:0 away to Moldova to remain top of the standings by a point from Poland, who themselves now sit in second place.

Poland – Albania 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Świderski 41′

Yellow carded: Linetty, Salamon, D.Szymański – Hysaj, Laçi

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Attendance: 56 227

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 19. Przemysław Frankowski, 15. Bartosz Salamon, 5. Jan Bednarek, 14. Jakub Kiwior – 13. Jakub Kamiński, 8. Karol Linetty (78, 4. Damian Szymański), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 11. Karol Świderski (89, 10. Sebastian Szymański), 21. Nicola Zalewski (68, 18. Michał Skóraś) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

Albania: 23. Thomas Strakosha – 2. Iván Balliu, 15. Marash Kumbulla, 13. Enea Mihaj, 4. Elseid Hysaj – 9. Jasir Asani (70, 19. Anis Mehmeti), 8. Klaus Gjasula (88, 14. Qazim Laçi), 20. Ylber Ramadani, 21. Kristjan Asllani (75, 10. Nedim Bajrami), 7. Myrto Uzuni – 16. Sokol Çikalleshi (75, 11. Tauljant Sulejmanov)

