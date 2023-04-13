Lech were unable to match Fiorentina's intensity in the second half / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Fiorentina Win Comfortably in Poznan

POZNAN, Poland. April 13 (UEFA) – Lech Poznan took part in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-final on Thursday.

Final score: Lech Poznan – Fiorentina 1:4

Fiorentina took firm control of the match as Arthur Cabral became the competition’s joint-top scorer this season as part of an enthralling 4:1 win at Lech.

Competition top scorers Fiorentina needed just five minutes to end Lech’s five-match run of clean sheets in the competition with goal number 27, Arthur Cabral steering in from a tight angle after a sublime long-range Nicolas Gonzalez strike rebounded off both a post and prone goalkeeper Filip Bednarek.

Cabral’s sixth goal of the campaign took him level with team-mate Luka Jovic at the top of the scoring charts, but Lech responded admirably amid a crackling atmosphere and the Polish side equalized through a clinical finish from Kristoffer Velde seconds after a sweet Josip Brekalo strike had hit the woodwork for Fiorentina.

The visitors proved irresistible thereafter. Gonzalez showed he is equally expert in the air with an athletic leap to head in Cristiano Biraghi’s 41st-minute cross and Giacomo Bonaventura curled in another sumptuous goal – his first in European competition for four seasons – in the second half.

Jovic’s late introduction demonstrated the abundance of attacking talent at Fiorentina’s disposal. An earlier substitute, Jonathan Ikone, added the fourth, nonchalantly placing a finish past Bednarek from the edge of the penalty area.

“We expected so much from this game and now I am sitting here after a big loss. It will be very difficult for us to reach the semi-finals. I am really disappointed because our hopes were so high. Fiorentina are a very good team and tonight they proved it again. We did not play at our best and if you don’t play at your best when you face Fiorentina, then you lose. They were simply too good for us tonight.” said Lech coach John van den Brom post-game.

Lech will travel to Italy next Thursday to play their away leg in Florence.

Lech Poznań – ACF Fiorentina 1:4 (1:2)

Goals: Velde 20′ – Cabral 4′, González 41′, Bonaventura 58′, Ikoné 63′

Yellow carded: Ranieri

Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Attendance: 40 813

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś (75, 50. Adriel Ba Loua), 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (75, 7. Afonso Sousa), 6. Jesper Karlström, 11. Filip Marchwiński, 23. Kristoffer Velde – 9. Mikael Ishak (76, 90. Artur Sobiech)

Fiorentina: 1. Pietro Terracciano – 2. Dodô, 4. Nikola Milenković, 16. Luca Ranieri, 3. Cristiano Biraghi – 22. Nicolás González (51, 11. Jonathan Ikoné), 34. Sofyan Amrabat, 5. Giacomo Bonaventura (78, 10. Gaetano Castrovilli), 38. Rolando Mandragora (85, 72. Antonín Barák), 77. Josip Brekalo (85, 33. Riccardo Sottil) – 9. Arthur Cabral (78, 7. Luka Jović)

