The Kolejorz were close to recording a miracle at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday night

UECL: Lech a Step Away From a Miracle!

FLORENCE, Italy. April 20 (UEFA) – Lech Poznan took part in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League Quarter-final on Thursday.

Final score: Fiorentina – Lech Poznan 2:3

Lech came close to an extraordinary second-leg comeback in their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final, but Fiorentina struck twice late on to secure a semi-final slot.

Trailing 4:1 from the first leg, John van den Brom’s Lech side grabbed an early lifeline, Afonso Sousa firing first time into the net after an attempted clearance from a cross from the right looped into his path. Fiorentina looked rattled for a while but eventually settled to their task, though Rolando Mandragora’s powerful drive over the bar was as close as they came to a first-half equaliser.

Filip Bednarek saved well from Luka Jović just before the hour mark but home substitute Aleksa Terzić’s foul on Michal Skoras then handed Lech a chance to double their lead from the spot, Kristoffer Velde producing a cool, low finish to set Fiorentina nerves jangling. Within five minutes, Jesper Karlstrom delivered a low ball in from the right for Artur Sobiech to finish from close range and level the tie on aggregate.

However, while Fiorentina flirted with disaster, Riccardo Sottil saved them, meeting a half-cleared free-kick with a fierce shot to restore his side’s overall lead. Six minutes of added time might still have been a worry for Vincenzo Italiano’s side, but substitute Gaetano Castrovilli’s low finish ultimately snuffed out any hope of more drama.

ACF Fiorentina – Lech Poznań 2:3 (0:1)

Goals: Sottil 78′, Castrovilli 90′ – Sousa 9′, Velde 65′ (Pk), Sobiech 69′

Yellow carded: Biraghi, Milenković, Terzić, Venuti – Sobiech, Czerwiński, Kwekweskiri, Skóraś

Referee: Rade Obrenovič (Slovenia)

Attendance: 23 110

Fiorentina: 1. Pietro Terracciano – 23. Lorenzo Venuti, 4. Nikola Milenković (46, 28. Lucas Martínez Quarta), 98. Igor Júlio, 3. Cristiano Biraghi (54, 15. Aleksa Terzić) – 22. Nicolás González, 5. Giacomo Bonaventura (70, 10. Gaetano Castrovilli), 38. Rolando Mandragora, 72. Antonín Barák, 33. Riccardo Sottil (86, 99. Christian Kouamé) – 7. Luka Jović (70, 9. Arthur Cabral)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 44. Alan Czerwiński (31, 2. Joel Pereira), 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś, 22. Radosław Murawski (82, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 6. Jesper Karlström, 7. Afonso Sousa (80, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 23. Kristoffer Velde (80, 50. Adriel Ba Loua) – 90. Artur Sobiech (79, 9. Mikael Ishak)

