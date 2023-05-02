Legia were able to win their 20th Puchar Polski title on Tuesday / Woytek / Legionisci.com

Legia Reclaim Puchar Polski Over Rakow

WARSAW, Poland. May 2 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took on cup holders Rakow Czestochowa for the 2023 Puchar Polski and beat the reigning champions in a penalty shootout.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – Rakow Czestochowa 0:0 (Penalties 6:5)

Legia managed to end their Puchar Polski curse on Tuesday, as even though they were common contenders in the cup in past years, they would normally fumble things in the end – but not this time!

The capital city team played almost flawlessly in defence for two hours, as they had to play shorthanded since from the 6th minute of the match after a red card for defender Yuri Ribeiro. As a result, the final caused a lot of emotions both both sides, with Rakow for the most part being the team going more on the offensive.

Despite having an advantage in numbers, Marek Papszun’s players were unable to solve Legia’s tactically sound defence, nor beat Kacper Tobiasz in goal when presented with any direct chances.

After a goalless 120 minutes and neither side being unable to land on the score-sheet, the match went to a penalty shootout.

In the end, it was the Legionistas who turned out to be better than Rakow after penalty kicks, bringing the Puchar Polski back to Warsaw after a much long hiatus. For the Legion, this is now officially their 20th won Puchar Polski in history.

_______________________

Legia Warsaw – Raków Częstochowa 0:0 (6:5 Penalties)

Penalties: 1:0 Slisz, 1:1 Tudor, 2:1 Rosołek, 2:2 Svárnas, 3:2 Augustyniak, 3:3 Piasecki, 4:3 Sokołowski, 4:4 Nowak, 5:4 Wszołek, 5:5 Carlos Silva, 6:5 Nawrocki, (6:5 Wdowiak – miss)

Yellow carded: Josué, Wszołek, Pekhart, Augustyniak, Kapustka, Tobiasz, Mladenović – Arsenić, Gutkovskis, Papanikoláou

Red carded: Yuri Ribeiro (6)

Referee: Piotr Lasyk (Bytom)

Attendance: 44 701

Legia: 1. Kacper Tobiasz – 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 8. Rafał Augustyniak, 5. Yuri Ribeiro – 13. Paweł Wszołek, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 67. Bartosz Kapustka (86, 16. Jurgen Çelhaka), 27. Josué (106, 18. Patryk Sokołowski), 25. Filip Mladenović (106, 28. Makana Baku) – 7. Tomáš Pekhart (62, 39. Maciej Rosołek), 20. Ernest Muçi (43, 17. Maik Nawrocki)

Raków: 12. Kacper Trelowski – 4. Strátos Svárnas, 2. Tomáš Petrášek (45, 23. Patryk Kun; 91, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 24. Zoran Arsenić – 7. Fran Tudor, 8. Ben Lederman (68, 27. Bartosz Nowak), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 30. Władysław Koczerhin, 11. Ivi López (98, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak), 20. Jean Carlos Silva – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (68, 99. Fabian Piasecki)

