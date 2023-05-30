Fernando Santos has made his decisions for the players that will join the Polish national team training camp in June / Getty

Poland Call-ups for June Training Camp – vs Germany and Moldova

WARSAW, Poland. May 30 (PSN) – Fernando Santos has announced the latest Polish national team call-ups for the quickly approaching June international break.

The 68-year-old’s call-ups are for the upcoming exhibition match with Germany and UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier match against Moldova.

Poland will first face off Germany in Warsaw on June 16, which will feature the farewell for national team legend Jakub Blaszczykowski. The Polish winger is reportedly said to be expected to play sixteen minutes in this match, as per his jersey number #16.

Afterwards, the Poles will travel away to Chisinau, where they will take on Moldova on June 20. For the purposes of the June training camp only, Santos also invited seven young Polish talents that will join the national team and learn from their older teammates. These players are Kajetan Szmyt (Warta), Marcel Wędrychowski (Pogoń), Arkadiusz Pyrka (Piast), Michał Rakoczy (Cracovia), Miłosz Matysik (Jagiellonia), Gabriel Kobylak (Radomiak), Patryk Peda (SPAL).

Poland roster for June training camp (Germany & Moldova games):

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (SSC Napoli), Tomasz Kędziora (PAOK FC), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal FC), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia Calcio), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 63), Przemysław Wisniewski (Spezia Calcio).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City FC), Ben Lederman (Rakow Częstochowa), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Mateusz Łęgowski (Pogon Szczecin), Bartosz Slisz (Legia Warsaw), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli).

Forwards: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg), Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC), Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

