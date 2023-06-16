Jakub Blaszczykowski played his final game for the Polish national team on Friday / Getty

Blaszczykowski Farewell Sees Germany Defeated

WARSAW, Poland. June 16 (Reuters) – UEFA EURO 2024 hosts Germany stumbled to a 1:0 loss against Poland in their international friendly on Friday to continue their disappointing run less than a year before they host the continental tournament.

Final score: Poland – Germany 1:0

Jakub Kiwior’s bouncing header snatched only the second victory for the hosts over the Germans in 90 years with Germany now having won only three of their last 10 international matches. In addition, this also saw the international retirement of Jakub Blaszczykowski, who to date has been the longest serving player for the Polish national team from 2006 to 2023.

The Poles almost caught the Germans off guard early in the first half after none other than Blaszczykowski having chased down a deep cross, but Malick Thiaw’s well-timed tackle denied the 37-year-old at the edge of the box.

The hosts kept breaking through the shaky German back-line with Jakub Kaminski’s shot form a tight angle saved by keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

He was beaten in the 31st when Kiwior’s glancing header bounced off the ground first and then floated past Ter Stegen who got a hand to the ball but could not push it wide.

Thiaw, making his Germany debut, got close to an equalizer with a fine turn and shot in the box but keeper Wojciech Szczesny produced his best moment of the night to block it. The Juventus keeper would continue pulling in a stand out performance to keep the clean sheet for Poland.

The Bialo-czerwoni next take on Moldova away on Tuesday in a UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier.

______________________

Poland – Germany 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Kiwior 31′

Yellow carded: S.Szymański – Thiaw

Referee: Orel Grinfeeld (Israel)

Attendance: 57 098

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 18. Bartosz Bereszyński (72, 19. Przemysław Frankowski), 5. Jan Bednarek, 4. Tomasz Kędziora, 14. Jakub Kiwior, 13. Jakub Kamiński – 16. Jakub Błaszczykowski (17, 15. Michał Skóraś), 10. Sebastian Szymański (46, 8. Karol Linetty), 17. Damian Szymański (77, 6. Krystian Bielik), 20. Piotr Zieliński (65, 23. Bartosz Slisz) – 9. Robert Lewandowski (46, 7. Arkadiusz Milik)

Germany: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen – 5. Thilo Kehrer, 26. Malick Thiaw (87, 25. Marius Wolf), 2. Antonio Rüdiger – 18. Jonas Hofmann (46, 20. Robin Gosens), 6. Joshua Kimmich (80, 8. Leon Goretzka), 23. Emre Can, 24. Florian Wirtz (80, 17. Julian Brandt), 14. Jamal Musiala (68, 9. Niclas Füllkrug), 13. Benjamin Henrichs (68, 19. Leroy Sané) – 7. Kai Havertz

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol