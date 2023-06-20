Poland's players leave the pitch dejected at the end of their stunning loss to Moldova on Tuesday night / AP

EUROQ: Bialo-czerwoni Left Stunned by Moldova Comeback

CHISINAU, Moldova. June 20 (PAP) – The Poland national football team shocked the nation on Tuesday after it lost in its UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Moldova, ranked 171st in the world, at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

Final score: Moldova – Poland 3:2

The game closed with a 2:3 defeat for Poland after goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik were responded with three strikes into the net by Ion Nicolaescu (two goals) and Vladislav Baboglo.

Poland started the game with vigour, ending the first half of the match with a score of 2:0, but the second half was dominated by the Moldovans, who took advantage of a mental collapse by Fernando Santos’ side and managed to put the ball in the Polish goal three times.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, and I have no explanation for it. We played very well until half-time, we had maybe 5-6 chances to score. Then after the break, something happened and we don’t understand what.” said Santos at the post-match press conference.

With only 3 points, Poland is currently fourth in its UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying Group E after a 1:3 away defeat by the Czech Republic, a 0:2 home win over Albania and the most recent defeat in Chisinau. Moldova clocked 5 points after two draws and one defeat, and the recent win with Poland.

The Bialo-czerwoni next play the Faroe Islands and Albania in September.

______________________

Moldova – Poland 3:2 (0:2)

Goals: Nicolaescu 48′, 79′, Baboglo 85′ – Milik 12′, Lewandowski 34′

Yellow carded: Babohło, Nicolaescu, Răilean, Reabciuk

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia)

Attendance: 9442

Moldova: 23. Dorian Răilean – 21. Ioan-Călin Revenco, 14. Artur Crăciun, 4. Victor Mudrac, 5. Veaceslav Posmac, 2. Oleg Reabciuk – 13. Maxim Cojocaru, 3. Vladislav Baboglo, 6. Cristian Dros (46, 8. Nichita Moțpan), 10. Vitalie Damașcan (46, 17. Virgiliu Postolachi) – 9. Ion Nicolaescu (85, 7. Serafim Cojocari)

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 4. Tomasz Kędziora, 5. Jan Bednarek, 14. Jakub Kiwior – 19. Przemysław Frankowski (64, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński), 10. Sebastian Szymański, 17. Damian Szymański (83, 8. Karol Linetty), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 21. Nicola Zalewski (64, 13. Jakub Kamiński) – 7. Arkadiusz Milik (73, 11. Karol Świderski), 9. Robert Lewandowski

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol